Marlin (POND) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.21 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last week, Marlin has traded up 73% against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0866 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. Marlin has a market capitalization of $63.83 million and $13.21 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.