Martin M. Ellen Sells 1,800 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $266,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $146.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.38. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

EXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,674,000 after purchasing an additional 134,873 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after purchasing an additional 278,772 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 21.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,298,000 after purchasing an additional 255,932 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

