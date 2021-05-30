Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 10,887 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 381.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Workday by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its position in Workday by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Workday by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $228.72 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.70 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.09 and its 200-day moving average is $241.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 over the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

