Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 374.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $351,057,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after buying an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,167,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,569,000 after purchasing an additional 158,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $468.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $469.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.67. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.09 and a 52 week high of $495.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 39.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

