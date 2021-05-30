Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 16,857 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 372.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 6,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,192,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,169 shares of company stock valued at $55,970,598 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DLR opened at $151.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.58. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

