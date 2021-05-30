Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 36,693 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 374.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,693 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

