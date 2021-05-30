Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 8,169 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 386.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.96.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $241.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $177.21 and a 52-week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

