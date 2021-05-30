Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 17,500 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 374.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.44.

NYSE SRE opened at $135.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $140.46. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.84 and its 200 day moving average is $129.16.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

