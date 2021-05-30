Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 374.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,474 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

HLT opened at $125.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.48. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,648. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

