Master Contract Token Market Cap Reaches $133,093.30 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $133,093.30 and $30,503.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.60 or 0.06746908 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00184307 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

