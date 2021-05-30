Master Contract Token (MCT) Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $122,582.50 and $5.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,216.41 or 0.06553378 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00181452 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

