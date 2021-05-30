Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 20.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. KDI Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 14.5% in the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $360.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.62. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.65.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

