Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,847 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Match Group were worth $41,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $143.38 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.28. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

