MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Sells $483,310.76 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,198 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $483,310.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,748,645.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $298,685.24.

On Thursday, April 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $314,897.80.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $318,942.20.

On Monday, March 15th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $321,740.10.

On Thursday, March 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 15,860 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $573,180.40.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.99.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

