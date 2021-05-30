McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Director Elizabeth A. Fetter Sells 750 Shares

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $63,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $85.73 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.07.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 556.7% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

