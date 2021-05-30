McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Director Elizabeth A. Fetter Sells 750 Shares

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $63,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $85.73 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.07.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.
About McGrath RentCorp
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.
