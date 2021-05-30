McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.60 Billion

Brokerages expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to post $59.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.04 billion. McKesson posted sales of $55.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $249.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.92 billion to $250.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $259.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $255.58 billion to $263.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share.

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total value of $365,106.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,564.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,567 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCK opened at $192.39 on Friday. McKesson has a 12 month low of $139.76 and a 12 month high of $204.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

