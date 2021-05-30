MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MDU Resources Group.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of MDU stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.66. 542,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,802. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,813,000 after buying an additional 95,614 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 92,721 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MDU Resources Group (MDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.