MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 79.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,461 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,236,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 221,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

MDU stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

