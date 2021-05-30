MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $156 million-$161 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.62 million.

Shares of NYSE:MAX traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,807. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.29. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $70.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

MAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In other MediaAlpha news, General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,175,201.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,727.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $32,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,225,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,825,084 shares of company stock valued at $128,316,522.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.