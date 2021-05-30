Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the April 29th total of 127,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.81% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 million, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.82. Mer Telemanagement Solutions has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $5.68.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

