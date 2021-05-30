Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.93 Billion

Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will announce $12.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.67 billion and the highest is $13.34 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $10.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year sales of $51.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.40 billion to $52.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $54.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.20 billion to $57.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $75.89 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

