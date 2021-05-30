Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

CASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $53.01 on Friday. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.81 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at $901,868.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

