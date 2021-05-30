Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.500-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $821.90 million-$835.71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.84 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 31.450-31.900 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,077.86.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,300.95. The stock had a trading volume of 64,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,276.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,186.45. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $747.02 and a twelve month high of $1,339.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.