MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. MGM Growth Properties comprises about 3.2% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 97,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $1,696,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 113.6% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

MGP traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.87. 465,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,789. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 87.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MGP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

