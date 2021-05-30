Michael Patrick Moxley Sells 2,500 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $216,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,976,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Patrick Moxley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $171,920.00.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $89.87 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $58.63 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.50.

GSHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 85,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

