Michael S. Han Sells 6,166 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00.

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$14.37 on Friday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.46 and a 1 year high of C$14.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$209.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

POU has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.15.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

