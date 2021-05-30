Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $256.70 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price increased by Fundamental Research from $236.60 to $256.70 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.09.

MSFT stock opened at $249.68 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a one year low of $180.41 and a one year high of $263.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.55 and a 200-day moving average of $233.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

