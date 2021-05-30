Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $310.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.09.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $249.68 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $180.41 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.