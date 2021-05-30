Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Short Interest Down 72.7% in May

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the April 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of MILC remained flat at $$0.67 on Friday. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.
Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Profile
Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.