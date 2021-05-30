Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Short Interest Down 72.7% in May

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the April 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MILC remained flat at $$0.67 on Friday. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Profile

Millennium India Acquisition Company Inc is a close-ended investment company. The firm primarily intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar transaction with one or more businesses that have operations primarily in India. It seeks to invest in companies operating in the financial services sector, healthcare, infrastructure and consumer, retail, and hospitality sectors.

