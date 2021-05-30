Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) Short Interest Down 59.6% in May

Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the April 29th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,169,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Minerco stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. Minerco has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Get Minerco alerts:

Minerco Company Profile

Minerco, Inc is a cutting-edge brand management and holding company, which specializes in the development of beverage, entertainment, and related ancillary brands. Its brands include VitaminFIZZ, and The Herbal Collection. The company was founded on June 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Katy, TX.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Minerco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.