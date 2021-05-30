Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.81

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.81 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 69.01 ($0.90). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 67.90 ($0.89), with a volume of 957,777 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mitie Group from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 43 ($0.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 43 ($0.56).

Get Mitie Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 51.81. The firm has a market cap of £963.78 million and a P/E ratio of 18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90.

In other news, insider Mary Reilly bought 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £2,138.66 ($2,794.17).

Mitie Group Company Profile (LON:MTO)

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.