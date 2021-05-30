Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ have underperformed the industry on the NYSE over the past three months. The fiscal 2020 results reflected solid profits and lower costs. The company is focused on several strategies under its medium-term business plan that includes upgrade and reformation of its business model and global expansion. Notably, it has implemented “Eleven Transformation Initiatives” designed to register sustainable growth. Further, given its strong liquidity position, the company is less likely to default payments in case of any economic downturn. However, the company's revenues remain under pressure due to the negative interest rates in the domestic economy. Also, rising expenses on higher compensation costs might deter bottom-line growth, while strict regulations is expected to keep the company's financials under pressure.”

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

MUFG opened at $5.79 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 194,781.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194,822 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,925,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,370,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,271,000 after acquiring an additional 897,631 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,323,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,790,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,435,000 after buying an additional 696,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

