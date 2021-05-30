Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,068 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.31 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.91.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $101,140.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,024.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $545,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,123.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,403 shares of company stock worth $10,083,453. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.41.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

