Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,644 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 51.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDXS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,596,000 after purchasing an additional 721,785 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $15,472,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $13,098,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,513,000 after purchasing an additional 434,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $8,405,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Codexis alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CDXS. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of CDXS opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at $939,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,885 shares of company stock worth $2,053,803 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.