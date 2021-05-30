Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $474,000 Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in The Macerich by 865.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in The Macerich by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Macerich during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Macerich by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Macerich alerts:

MAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Macerich from $11.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $15.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The Macerich’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.