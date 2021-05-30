Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cellectis were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 163.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis by 15.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cellectis in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. Cellectis S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $712.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 200.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLLS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

