Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,094 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parsons by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 1,096.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after buying an additional 582,137 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 533,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,579,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Parsons stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.96 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

