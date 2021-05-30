Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 22,337 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,337 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 3,393.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRGO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.02. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

