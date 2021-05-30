Mizuho Boosts Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $109.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $99.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATO. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $99.17 on Thursday. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.37.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 7,842.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Atmos Energy by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Atmos Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

