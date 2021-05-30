Mizuho Boosts ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $83.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Edward Jones started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.63.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.97 and a 200 day moving average of $75.76. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at $403,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 416.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after buying an additional 136,435 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at $309,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 15.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 684,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,656,000 after buying an additional 92,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at $2,296,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

