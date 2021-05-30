MLP (ETR:MLP) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.61

MLP SE (ETR:MLP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €7.61 ($8.95) and last traded at €7.40 ($8.71), with a volume of 48734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €7.33 ($8.62).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on shares of MLP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of MLP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €7.19 and its 200 day moving average is €6.18. The firm has a market cap of $804.82 million and a P/E ratio of 15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 175.73 and a current ratio of 176.80.

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

