ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Gap Down to $149.84

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $149.84, but opened at $146.76. ModivCare shares last traded at $146.62, with a volume of 16 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.62.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,882,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth about $11,203,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth about $3,138,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth about $21,813,000.

About ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

