Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $219,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,360 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,962,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,523,000 after acquiring an additional 39,042 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,202,000 after acquiring an additional 234,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $166,008,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,021,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,465,000 after buying an additional 126,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $159.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.07 and its 200 day moving average is $151.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.20 and a fifty-two week high of $167.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

