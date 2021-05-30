Morgan Stanley Boosts Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $147.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.13.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of AJG opened at $146.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $92.49 and a 1 year high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.