Morgan Stanley Increases Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $130.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DELL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

DELL opened at $98.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $103.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.69.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,182 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $176,300,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after buying an additional 1,023,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

