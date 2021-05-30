Morgan Stanley Increases Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $134.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $134.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.62.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $149.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.02 and its 200 day moving average is $125.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $150.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $141,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,653,000 after buying an additional 720,549 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,058,000 after buying an additional 638,001 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after buying an additional 531,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,761,000 after buying an additional 478,281 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

