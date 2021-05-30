Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

MSI stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.31. 692,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,707. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $206.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.20. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119 over the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,075,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,218,000 after purchasing an additional 207,374 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 251,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,658,000 after purchasing an additional 45,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

