Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $205.49

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $205.49 and last traded at $205.40, with a volume of 3539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $203.59.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.54.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

