MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,133,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,371,000 after buying an additional 162,049 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 2,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 146,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 139,718 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 1,057.7% in the 4th quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 277,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 253,453 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSGN stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 203,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. MSG Networks has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $874.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.17.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. MSG Networks had a net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. MSG Networks’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MSG Networks will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

