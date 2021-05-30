M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Textainer Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Textainer Group by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGH opened at $33.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.81.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

